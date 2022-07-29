Submit Photos/Videos
Single-vehicle collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the accident happened on Woodward Drive near Deloach Way.

The crash happened Wednesday at 6:53 p.m.

The unrestrained driver, the only person in the 2007 Acura TL, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Sara E. Lott, of Windsor. She was traveling east on Woodward Drive, crossed center, struck a tree, and overturned.

A toxicology report is pending.

