Shooting in Augusta sends 1 person to the hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Dispatchers say the shooting was reported around 9:02 p.m. on Birdie Drive near Lumpkin Road.

According to dispatch, one male was shot in the back and transported to the hospital.

Continuous wave of crime...

One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning , Richmond County sheriff’s deputies said. The shooting was reported at 10:43 a.m. at 2302 Wheeless Road, according to dispatchers.

Anthony Lee Flowers, 33, of the 2300 block of Wheeless Road, was shot at least one time and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick McNeal, 62, of Augusta, on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

The incident outside a liquor store was Augusta’s second shooting in 24 hours.

Then around 11:10 a.m. Monday, a man was shot at a sandwich shop on Columbia Nitrogen Road . His wife was arrested.

These latest shootings come amid an outbreak in shootings and other violent crimes that have claimed at least 24 lives since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

