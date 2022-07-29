Submit Photos/Videos
Sen. Ossoff laces up for annual Congressional Baseball Game

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans swept Democrats 10-0 in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity Thursday night. Despite the Democrats’ loss, there were no hard feelings on the field at Nationals Park.

“It’s a great tradition,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who played for the Democrats.

All of the ticket revenue for Thursday’s game is going to local charities, like the Boys and Girls clubs of Washington and the Washington Literacy Center. So far, the game has raised over $1 million.

