Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news...
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department announced charges against a Russian man on Friday.
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian operative has been charged with using political groups in the United States to advance pro-Russia propaganda, the Justice Department said Friday.

Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov is charged in federal court in Florida with conspiring to have U.S. citizens act as illegal agents of the Russian government. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Treasury Department also announced sanctions against him Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta man arrested, charged with 3 drug charges
Rhett Riviere, 68.
Aiken County man charged with 2 counts of voyeurism
Demarcus Clark , 19.
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying of 16-year-old at Augusta motel
Matthew Bailey, 28.
Suspect sought in Birdie Drive shooting, Augusta’s 4th in 4 days

Latest News

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
Morning Mix
Author Dr. Tishon Creswell depicts her life challenges in her new book!
Morning Mix
Entertainment in the Mix - Food Truck Friday, concert events, and more!
Morning Mix
Dinosaurs in Augusta! Check out Dino Day in Columbia County!