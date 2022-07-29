Submit Photos/Videos
Multi-vehicle accident shuts down lanes on Charleston Highway

(WHSV)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-vehicle traffic accident on Charleston Highway near Old Tory Trail shut down lanes Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to the crash around 4:36 p.m.

According to dispatch, injuries were reported. The severity of those injuries is unknown.

According to deputies, the roads will be closed for a while.

