Man wanted for questioning in Simon Powell case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Friday they’re seeking another individual for questioning in relation to the murder of Simon Powell, a man who’s been missing for more than six years.

Randall Eugene Johnson, 62, is a White male weighing 145 pounds. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches.

Johnson is believed to have connections in the Augusta, Waynesboro, and North Carolina areas.

Randall Eugene Johnson, 62. (WRDW)

Mitchell Lanell Lambert, 39, of Waynesboro, was arrested in Cummings and charged with murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery in the case of Simon Powell, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Lambert’s comes after the search of at least one pond off Ponderosa Road and the search of another pond in Burke County in a hunt for the remains of Powell, a logger who was last seen on June 1, 2016, the day before his truck as found burned.

Mitchell Lanell Lambert (Contributed)

Deputies said they are in the process of draining a “sizeable” pond after divers were unable to find any evidence.

The searches were conducted based on information received from Stacey Welch, a woman who’s been arrested in the case after initially being sought for questioning. Welch is charged with murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping, according to deputies.

Stacey Welch (Contributed)

Also, authorities put out an alert for another person being sought for questioning: Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons, 43.

Simmons, 43, weighs 150 pounds and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and is believed to have connections in the Grovetown/Columbia County area and possibly Alabama, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons (Contributed)

Any information regarding Johnson or Simmons can be forwarded to the sheriff’s office at (706) 554-6633 or 554-2133.

