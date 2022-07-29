Submit Photos/Videos
Man charged with attempted murder in Saluda County shooting

William Cleveland.
William Cleveland.(Source: The Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting investigation in Saluda County.

On Thursday, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident at a home on Pencreek Road.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a male victim with two apparent gunshot wounds. The victim provided the suspect’s information to deputies and said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS.

Shortly later, deputies took the suspect, William Cleveland, into custody.

Cleveland is currently incarcerated at the Saluda County Detention Center and is charged with attempted murder.

