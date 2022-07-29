Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta man arrested, charged with 3 drug charges
Rhett Riviere, 68.
Aiken County man charged with 2 counts of voyeurism
Demarcus Clark , 19.
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying of 16-year-old at Augusta motel
Matthew Bailey, 28.
Suspect sought in Birdie Drive shooting, Augusta’s 4th in 4 days

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
Morning Mix
Author Dr. Tishon Creswell depicts her life challenges in her new book!
Morning Mix
Entertainment in the Mix - Food Truck Friday, concert events, and more!
Morning Mix
Dinosaurs in Augusta! Check out Dino Day in Columbia County!