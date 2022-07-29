Golden Harvest breaks ground on renovation project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank is getting ready to start construction on their new building.

They are expanding to better packing and sorting operations, and with a bigger building, that means more mouths to fill.

“This is Phase 1 of our renovation project and construction, which will really increase not only the number of volunteers that can come alongside us and join us here at the food bank but also increase our efficiencies,” said President and CEO Amy Breitmann.

Breitmann is excited to break ground on this project. She says it comes at a time when a lot of people need help.

“We have an 8 million meal gap in our service area, so that means 8 million meals are not being served that need to be served. With inflation happening right now, with gas prices and grocery prices and housing costs, more people than ever are needing our services,” she said.

Breitmann says this new facility will help feed more people. It’ll have a new entrance, a volunteer packing area, and a sorting area.

“This will make a tremendous impact in the amount of food we’re able to bring in, to sort, and then to get out straight to our neighbors who need it,” she said.

Golden Harvest expects the phase one renovation to be finished about a year from now

