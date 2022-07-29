Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia county files suit to force land sale for spaceport

This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed...
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. The National Park Service is pushing back after a U.S. government report recommended approval of a launch pad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast, saying a chance of explosive misfires over a federally protected island popular with tourists and campers poses an “unacceptable risk.” (Spaceport Camden via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county has filed a lawsuit that seeks to force a company to sell it 4,000 acres on which the county has long planned to build a launch pad for commercial rockets.

Coastal Camden County took legal action just days after Union Carbide Corp. said it no longer intends to sell the land, citing a March referendum in which county residents voted to kill the deal.

Camden County has spent more than a decade and $11 million pursuing a spaceport for launching satellites into orbit. Critics fear the project would pose safety and environmental risks that outweigh any economic benefits.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday contends Union Carbide violated a binding agreement to sell land to the county.

FOLLOW THE SPACEPORT COVERAGE

Georgia spaceport land deal is off, site owner says

Georgia county can move ahead on land for spaceport

Court hearing held to decide if commissioners can move forward with spaceport in Camden Co.

Ga. spaceport decision near, but more study needed, FAA says

Federal agency pushes back against plans for Ga. spaceport

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta man arrested, charged with 3 drug charges
Rhett Riviere, 68.
Aiken County man charged with 2 counts of voyeurism
Demarcus Clark , 19.
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying of 16-year-old at Augusta motel
Burned body discovered in Aiken County vehicle, treated as ‘suspicious’

Latest News

William Cleveland.
Man charged with attempted murder in Saluda County shooting
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 29
Columbia County school bus
Local bus driver gets ready to keep students safe
Statewide campaign launched to keep kids, bus drivers safe
Local bus driver gets ready to keep students safe