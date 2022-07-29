Doctors say new school year brings increased anxiety for kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety, fitting in, or just ‘back-to-school nerves’, kids’ mental health should be at the front of the priority list heading into the new school year.

We spent the day seeing what options are available for families.

The new school year brings a lot of new things.

“New environment, meeting new people, new teachers, new expectations, and school is work for kids. There’s always that anxiety,” said Associate Professor, Medical College of Georgia Dr. Dale Peeples.

Peeples says it’s normal to feel a little anxious with the start of the year. That anxiety also can create some issues.

“When anxiety becomes a detriment, or when it starts getting in our way, it stops us from doing what we want to do,” he said.

Parents should be on the lookout for if their child struggles to eat or sleep, not talking as much.

Peeples says it helps for kids to do fun activities before class, talking with their favorite teachers, and making the prospect of school attractive to them.

It’s important to keep your child at school even if they want to go home.

“It really is better if you try to stay in that environment. If you retreat from the anxiety, it’s going to reinforce it,” he said.

For students, it’s just important to remain positive.

“Try to focus on the positive what you’re excited about. Things you’re looking forward to this academic year, and for the majority of them, it’s going to be a great year,” said Peeples.

Richmond County’s superintendent says they have strengthened their social-emotional learning programs.

Columbia County’s strategic plan says they are doing everything they can to give parents the resources they need for their kids.

