Doc Robinson to contend for Golden Gloves

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Doc Robinson is lacing up the gloves and headed to Tulsa, OK to compete in this year’s National Golden Gloves.

“It’s like a dream. It’s like your controlling it, you’re there, but what you do beforehand dictates what happens so it’s all in the preparation,” said Doc.

It’s all leading to a belt and a ring. He’s done it before, back in 2018 Doc claimed his first Golden Gloves in the lightweight division.

This is Doc’s fourth year entering the sports grandest stage as the South Eastern Champion. “I’ve always had, in my mind the plan to go ahead and win it this year again,” said Doc.

He’ll do it, with his dad in his corner. The two train everyday, 7 hours a day.

“What means the most to me is being a father first. Being a coach at home is a very, very difficult task. You may have a hard day at practice, or may not go right at the nationals, then you got to come home,” said Lucius Robinson, Doc’s father.

Lucius has been coaching Doc since he started boxing at just six years old.

“I’ve never done it without him. it’s just me and my dad when we’re in there. Well, mostly it’s me, being in there. But he’s always in my corner to pick me up when I’m feeling down or need a little extra motivation,” Doc said.

Stepping into this one is different. With this tournament, Lucius said it signals the end of his amateur career.

“You just have to get yourself bored. Just not thinking about anything. It’s the hardest thing to do not thinking about anything, just clearing your mind. It mentally prepares you for it,” said Doc.

It also marks the beginning of a new one.

After Doc takes the ring on Aug. 15, he wants to turn pro. His agenda doesn’t stop there, one day the father-son duo hope to open a gym here in Augusta.

“Doc and I aren’t the only ones that can do it. There’s other people here in the city that can do it as well. We feel like we have the blueprint to do that, and you guys are welcome to join us,” said Lucius.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.