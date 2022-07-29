Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level ridge is over the region bringing the heat and low storm chances the next few days. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with muggy temperatures in the mid-70s.

Morning lows this morning were muggy in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs will be back to the mid-90s with a few locations possibly reaching the upper 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible after lunchtime, but it’s looking mostly dry for most of us. Any activity we do see should diminish after sunset. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

Highs staying in the mid-90s through the weekend with isolated storm chances. (WRDW)

Looking ahead to this weekend, the upper level ridge retreats from the region and a cold front will approach Saturday that will increase rain chances slightly. The cold front will stall just north of the region Saturday and bringing the chance for scattered storms in the afternoon for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday.

The front nearby Saturday will retreat north on Sunday. This means storm chances look to be a little lower Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s and afternoon highs will be back in the mid-90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

The hot pattern holds steady in to next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Monday afternoon with only isolated storm chances. Highs will be in the mid-90s most afternoons next week as well. Keep it here for the latest updates.

