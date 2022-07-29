Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated to widely scattered storms today and Saturday. Staying hot with highs in mid to upper 90s.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level ridge is over the region bringing the heat and low storm chances the next few days. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with muggy temperatures in the mid-70s.

Morning lows this morning were muggy in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs will be back to the mid-90s with a few locations possibly reaching the upper 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible after lunchtime, but it’s looking mostly dry for most of us. Any activity we do see should diminish after sunset. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

Highs staying in the mid-90s through the weekend with isolated storm chances.
Highs staying in the mid-90s through the weekend with isolated storm chances.(WRDW)

Looking ahead to this weekend, the upper level ridge retreats from the region and a cold front will approach Saturday that will increase rain chances slightly. The cold front will stall just north of the region Saturday and bringing the chance for scattered storms in the afternoon for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

The front nearby Saturday will retreat north on Sunday. This means storm chances look to be a little lower Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s and afternoon highs will be back in the mid-90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon.

The hot pattern holds steady in to next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Monday afternoon with only isolated storm chances. Highs will be in the mid-90s most afternoons next week as well. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta man arrested, charged with 3 drug charges
Rhett Riviere, 68.
Aiken County man charged with 2 counts of voyeurism
Demarcus Clark , 19.
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying of 16-year-old at Augusta motel
Burned body discovered in Aiken County vehicle, treated as ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Isolated storms and staying hot through the weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Dangerous Heat
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Above average highs through the weekend
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Isolated storms and staying hot through the weekend
Isolated storms and staying hot through the weekend