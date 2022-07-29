Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Scattered storms Saturday. Staying hot with highs in mid to upper 90s.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers and storms are possible through around sunset, but chances look low for most of the CSRA. Temperatures will stay in the 90s through 7 pm and then drop through the 80s after sunset. Lows overnight will eventually bottom out in the mid-70s by early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Storm chances look a little higher Saturday
Storm chances look a little higher Saturday(WRDW)

Looking ahead to this weekend, the upper level ridge retreats from the region and a cold front will approach Saturday that will increase rain chances. The cold front will stall just north of the region Saturday and bring the chance for scattered storms in the afternoon for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s Saturday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The front nearby Saturday will retreat north on Sunday. This means storm chances look to be a little lower Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s and afternoon highs will be back in the mid-90s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

The hot pattern holds steady in to next week. Highs will be in the mid to mid-90s Monday afternoon with only isolated storm chances. Highs will be in the mid-90s most afternoons next week as well. Storm chances look to be a littler higher Thursday and Friday next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

