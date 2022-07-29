Submit Photos/Videos
DA: Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of missing man

John Irvin Daniels
John Irvin Daniels(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was convicted for the murder of a man reported missing in 2019.

The victim, John Jones, was employed at Villa Europa and received a ride from a coworker on Aug. 28. He was then dropped off at John Irvin Daniels’ residence.

The release states on Sept. 4, authorities went to the house to check on a missing person report.

They met with Daniels on the scene, and he said no one was in the home, according to the release.

Law enforcement returned on Sept. 10 and smelled an intense decay odor. After searching, they found blood on the floor, flies throughout the house, and fluid from decomposition.

In a shallow grave behind the house, they found the body of Jones.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Daniels was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another, and multiple firearms charges. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, with 25 additional years in confinement.

