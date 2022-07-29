Submit Photos/Videos
2nd suspect arrested in kidnapping, shooting incident in Augusta

Tatiana Mayes, 35.
Tatiana Mayes, 35.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a woman wanted in connection with a kidnapping, shooting, and robbery.

On July 29, deputies say they arrested Tatiana Mayes, 35. She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during crime, and kidnapping.

Deputies say they’ve already identified and arrested another suspect, Kadarius Cheatham, 28, who’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of crime.

From left: Kadarius Cheatham and Tatiana Mayes
From left: Kadarius Cheatham and Tatiana Mayes(WRDW)
The incident happened July 9 before 6:30 a.m.

A 27-year-old man said he was kidnapped at the Family Dollar at 3211 Old McDuffie Road.

He said an unknown male with dreadlocks drove up to him in a dark sport utility vehicle and started saying the man had shot at him earlier.

The victim said he had no idea what shooting the male was talking about.

The victim said another unknown person got out of the vehicle from the passenger’s side, and the two kidnapped him and placed a plastic bag over his head.

The victim said they drove to an unknown location around the area of Mill Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The kidnappers stole his wallet, he said.

The victim said he got away and ran through the woods, but as he was running away, the man with dreadlocks shot at him and struck him in the left arm.

The victim made it to a fire station, where he was treated on the scene.

