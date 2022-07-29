Aiken Equine Horse Rescue builds back after massive fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the Aiken horse community, it’s been a long road since their equine rescue went up in flames last April.

The rescue says it lost over $100,000 in supplies to the fire. That’s on top of losing their barn.

The rescue has helped horses for over a decade and has put more than 1,400 horses into adopted homes.

Friday, they’re showing off progress as they work towards a new rescue center.

It’s a day Executive Director and President Equine Rescue of Aiken Jim Rhodes thought he would never see.

“To think that we’re here today, I was ready to put my feet in the sand and just kind of give up,” he said

After the fire, Rhodes and his company are breaking ground for new beginnings.

Director of the Capital Campaign at Equine Rescue Judith Mittino said: “For us, it’s a dream come true, come true to know that we have a place to help animals and a place for our programs.”

The rescue center helps horses and animals find forever homes. It also helps the community by lending a helping hand. Now the community is giving one back.

Rhodes said: “We lost all our medical supplies. We lost everything. We almost lost the horse. You know, it could have been a lot worse than what it was. Material things, because of the community, will be replaced.”

Something that is irreplaceable are horses like Whistle.

He sustained burns down his back the night of the fire. Friday, he is back and ready for a second chance.

Mittion said: “Our main purpose is to take horses in, get them ready for a second chance.”

Now, the rescue center is ready for its own second chance.

