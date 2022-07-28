What’s the final goal for the Appling-Harlem Highway project?

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a video of a truck blowing through a stop sign on Appling-Harlem Road right after new stop signs were put up, GDOT has added more traffic patterns in the area.

If you’re going south on Appling-Harlem Highway, you won’t be able to turn left onto I-20. Instead, you need to drive a couple of miles to the Pumpkin Center, Wrightsboro Road roundabout, and loop around.

What does this project hope to fix long-term?

Long-term, one of the traffic circles will be put right off the highway to get traffic moving, and GDOT is confident this will fix the growing traffic in this area.

“We want to improve safety and operations on that exit with all the new traffic that it’s seeing,” said GDOT District 2 Communications Director, Gil Pound.

As of now, the project is still on pace to be finished by the end of December. The only way to make that happen is another detour for those behind the wheel.

“Instead of turning left, they’re going to keep going south to the roundabout at Pumpkin Center and loop around so that they can turn right on I-20 eastbound,” he said.

They understand it’s frustrating to take the extra time but are asking you not to cut corners.

“Rather than going all the way down to the roundabout and looping around, they’re pulling illegal u-turns in the roadway. I want everyone to know that law enforcement is out there, and they will write your ticket,” said Pound.

The detour is planned to last two months as crews shift traffic onto a new bridge.

There are signs throughout the entire area to guide you back to the highway, so drive alert and stay on the course.

