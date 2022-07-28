Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tomato sandwich competition held at the HUB for Community Innovation

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t like a little competition? How about adding some tasty food into the mix?

Well, that’s what happening Thursday night at the HUB in Augusta.

We went to the HUB to find out more about a tomato sandwich competition.

MORE | Here’s how the HUB is helping cut fresh food costs in Harrisburg

A new community resource is now open to the public. The HUB hosts a clinic, farmers’ market, and is now the home of Augusta Locally grown, and they’re trying something new.

It’s all about tomatoes.

“We want to see who makes the best sandwich in Augusta,” said Rebecca Vanloenen, Augusta Locally Grown.

In addition to the competition, there will be a farmers’ market going on.

MORE | New developments starting at HUB for Community Innovation

“Every Thursday night, we have the veggie market. We take all forms of payment,” she said.

This will now be the third farmers market run by Augusta Locally Grown, with other locations in the Laney Walker neighborhood of Augusta and in Thompson.

More programs are expected to come online over the next several months. They include a unique food pharmacy, additional food classes, and even a greenhouse to host more outdoor activities.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demarcus Clark , 19.
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying of 16-year-old at Augusta motel
Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Frederick McNeal.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours
Crash on 13th Street and Telfair Street
Overturned vehicle blocked traffic on 13th and Telfair Street
Crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 1200 block of Broad Street early Wednesday...
Crews respond to structure fire on Broad Street

Latest News

What the Tech: New app to list property rentals
What the Tech: New app to list property rentals
Columbia County BMX racing puts local riders in national spotlight
Columbia County BMX racing puts local riders in national spotlight
Tomato sandwich competition held at the HUB for Community Innovation
Tomato sandwich competition held at the HUB for Community Innovation
Economy Inn, Augusta Ga.
16-year-old killed at Augusta hotel: What we know