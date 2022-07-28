Tomato sandwich competition held at the HUB for Community Innovation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t like a little competition? How about adding some tasty food into the mix?

Well, that’s what happening Thursday night at the HUB in Augusta.

We went to the HUB to find out more about a tomato sandwich competition.

A new community resource is now open to the public. The HUB hosts a clinic, farmers’ market, and is now the home of Augusta Locally grown, and they’re trying something new.

It’s all about tomatoes.

“We want to see who makes the best sandwich in Augusta,” said Rebecca Vanloenen, Augusta Locally Grown.

In addition to the competition, there will be a farmers’ market going on.

“Every Thursday night, we have the veggie market. We take all forms of payment,” she said.

This will now be the third farmers market run by Augusta Locally Grown, with other locations in the Laney Walker neighborhood of Augusta and in Thompson.

More programs are expected to come online over the next several months. They include a unique food pharmacy, additional food classes, and even a greenhouse to host more outdoor activities.

