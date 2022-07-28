Richmond County deputies look for missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Richmond County Deputies say they need your help in finding a missing woman in Augusta.

Authorities say Barbara Bland was last seen on July 27, 2022 at approximately 9:30 pm on the 3100 block of Tate Rd.

Bland suffers from Dementia and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and carrying a walking stick and walks with a limp.

If you have any information on Barbara Bland please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

