Public hearings set to discuss proposed Richmond Co. millage rate increase

AUGUSTA S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County school board announced its proposed plan to increase the 2022 property taxes by 4.93 percent over the rollback millage rate.

According to the release, “When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.”

The Richmond County School Board’s adopted budget requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate.

Before the final rate is set, they are required to hold three public hearings.

All citizens are invited to the public hearings at the county’s board of education building, 864 Broad Street on Aug. 9, at noon and 6 p.m., and on Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit rcboe.org/millagerate.

