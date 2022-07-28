Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Public hearings set to discuss proposed Richmond Co. millage rate increase

Richmond County Board of Education
Richmond County Board of Education(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County school board announced its proposed plan to increase the 2022 property taxes by 4.93 percent over the rollback millage rate.

According to the release, “When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.”

MORE | Columbia County Board of Education approves lowest millage rate in years

The Richmond County School Board’s adopted budget requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate.

Before the final rate is set, they are required to hold three public hearings.

All citizens are invited to the public hearings at the county’s board of education building, 864 Broad Street on Aug. 9, at noon and 6 p.m., and on Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit rcboe.org/millagerate.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Demarcus Clark , 19.
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying of 16-year-old at Augusta motel
Frederick McNeal.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta man arrested, charged with 3 drug charges
Rhett Riviere, 68.
Aiken County man charged with 2 counts of voyeurism

Latest News

Statewide campaign launched to keep kids, bus drivers safe
Statewide campaign launched to keep kids, bus drivers safe
Classroom
Columbia County hires more than 200 teachers ahead of school year
Columbia County hires 200 teachers ahead of school year
Columbia County hires 200 teachers ahead of school year
What’s the final goal for the Appling-Harlem Highway project?
What’s the final goal for the Appling-Harlem Highway project?