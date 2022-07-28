Submit Photos/Videos
New details released in death of woman arrested in Hancock County

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are sharing new details in the investigation of a woman who suffered fatal injuries while in Hancock County deputies’ custody.

On July 15, two Hancock County deputies were called to a home on Hickory Grove Church Road in Sparta, and Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was arrested at the home.

In the early stages of the investigation, it was determined that while deputies were taking Grier to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, she fell out of a patrol car and suffered significant injuries.

Around 1 p.m. on July 21, Grier was pronounced dead from her injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Her body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus asked the GBI’s regional investigation office in Milledgeville to investigate the incident on July 15.

On July 27, new details were released in the GBI’s investigation after numerous interviews, reviews of body camera footage, and mechanical tests on the patrol car.

Agents concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. 

After Grier was arrested, the two deputies attempted to put Grier in the patrol car. Both deputies and Grier were at the rear driver’s side door of the patrol car. Grier was on the ground refusing to get in the patrol car, and made a statement that she was going to harm herself. 

To put Grier in the patrol car, one of the deputies walked around and opened the rear passenger side door. The deputy then returned to the rear driver’s side door, and both deputies put Grier in the backseat of the patrol car.

Investigators say Grier was handcuffed in the front of her body and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The deputies closed the rear driver’s side door. The investigation shows that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door.

The deputies left the scene and drove a short distance.  Body camera footage reveals the deputies had no other contact with Grier from the time she was placed in the car until she fell out of the moving car.

The GBI says the investigation remains active and is still ongoing.

