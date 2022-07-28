LGBTQ+ community struggles to find safety from hate crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hate crime law went into effect two years ago when lawmakers pushed for change after Ahmaud Arbery’s death.

Georgia was one of only four states without a hate crime law when lawmakers passed one following the killing of Arbery.

The Human Rights Campaign says there have been 21 transgender people killed in 2022 across the country, including one in our area.

Keshia Chanel Geter, 36, from Eastover, S.C., was found shot dead at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road.

Here’s how the law works and whether this murder may be considered a hate crime.

The law is designed to prevent crimes from happening based on race, religion, skin color, origin, and sexuality, but the LGBTQ+ communities say this law isn’t helping.

When Lorelei Tucker heard the news that another transgender woman had been shot and killed, it hit home.

“It’s sort of a feeling like... once again. It’s terrible,” she said.

It hit even closer to home when she found out Geter was murdered about five miles from where she lives.

“Sadly, with the levels of violence against trans women of color and with levels of violence in Augusta in general recently, almost just numb and resign,” said Tucker.

We don’t know if this case will be considered and tried as a hate crime, but if it is, it would possibly be the first in Georgia since the hate crime law passed in 2020.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office and the DA’s office to see if this case will be considered a hate crime.

“There’s increased rates of violence across the entire LGBTQ+ community,” she said.

Tucker argues for the bill to have teeth, it must be used.

It can be tacked on to an existing charge as a felony or misdemeanor, but as Political Analyst Bill Crane explains, it’s up to the district attorney to decide if the crime is motivated by hate.

“That charging decision is not legislature who determines who is committing the hate crime or who is going to be charged with the hate crime, that’s the DA,” said Crane.

Tucker said: “It seems like a nice gesture, but every time there is a crime that is obviously a hate crime within the community, it ends up getting debated to the point where it doesn’t get registered as such.”

Friends and family who knew and loved Geter are hoping the investigation will bring them answers, closure, and most importantly justice.

