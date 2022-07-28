Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for Governor, called for five debates in the races for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

The five debates would include four in the state’s four largest media areas (Greenville, Florence/Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Charleston) as well as one statewide Lieutenant Gubernatorial debate.

“There are a lot of exciting opportunities to expand freedom for South Carolinians and we want to make sure we have sufficient opportunity to debate the best way to accomplish that,” Cunningham’s campaign said.

Governor McMaster’s campaign has responded to Cunningham’s call.

“Given that Joe Cunningham refused to debate Senator McLeod until the weekend before their competitive primary, he has a lot of gall calling for anything. As we’ve done in the past, the Governor’s campaign will work with various media partners and settle on an appropriate schedule. This is a stunt by the Cunningham campaign, as the McMaster-Evette campaign received communication from the Cunningham campaign only minutes before media did,” McMaster’s campaign said.

