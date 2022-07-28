I-TEAM UPDATE: Warnock pushes for affordable military housing off post

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For years, we’ve been exposing things like mold, gas, and electrical problems on post.

Our reporting was used in a Senate investigation earlier this year in a hearing led by Senator John Ossoff on Capitol Hill.

A month ago, several families told our I-TEAM things have gone from bad to worse. One mom says mold in her home gave her a rash. Another had plumbing problems.

Senator Raphael Warnock says he’s been paying attention. He’s now pushing a bill to help military families find affordable housing off post

“I want the service veterans all across Georgia to know that I have your back. I don’t feel like they should have to fight on two fronts. They shouldn’t have to fight us and then fight with us to get what they need,” said Warnock.

I-TEAM COVERAGE:

He says his bill calls for a raise in the BAH or basic allowance for housing, and for greater transparency on how leaders come up with that number. He’s also looking at ways to make it easier for military families to buy a home.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.