Grovetown pair charged with 2 counts of child cruelty

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Grovetown residents are charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

Investigators and City of Grovetown code enforcement officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Walton Drive for a welfare check on two juveniles.

Upon arrival, investigators met with Amanda Lee and Richard Williams along with Lee’s two children, one of which is autistic.

According to the release, investigators discovered the residence was uninhabitable.

Human and animal feces were discovered throughout the residence as well as on their skin and feet.

Authorities say the residence has been without running water since late May 2022. Williams stated Lee and the children had not washed since then, according to the release.

No groceries or food were located in the home. Williams and Lee stated they are unemployed and rely on food stamps.

The Department of Family and Children’s Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their custody.

