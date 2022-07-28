Submit Photos/Videos
Film Augusta welcomes guest to private movie screening

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Film Commission hosted a private screening event for a movie filmed in Augusta.

It’s called ‘The Royal’, and it’s about a former Kansas City baseball player who struggles with addiction.

Many people from the Augusta area joined the directors and producers to film the scenes.

They used Lake Olmstead stadium to film a lot of it. The film liaison for the commission says it helped the area financially with everyone spending money on props to visiting for shoots.

“Very often, we’re not allowed to talk about film projects because we need to respect the producer’s confidentiality, but once it’s actually in theaters, and you can really celebrate that it was filmed here. It’s just a really fun event. It’s a great time to come together and share that with the community who helped to be a part of it,” said Jennifer Bowen.

If you missed it, the movie is playing in certain theaters, and you can also buy it on Google Play or Apple TV.

