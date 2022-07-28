Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Delta dedicates new plane to World Series champion Atlanta Braves

Delta and Atlanta Braves team officials joined in the special ceremony Thursday afternoon
By Miles Montgomery and Catherine Catoura
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Delta Airlines officials unveiled a new plane dedicated to the 2021 world series champion Atlanta Braves during a special ceremony held Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Braves team officials and Delta officials at unveiling of new plane dedicated to Braves
Atlanta Braves team officials and Delta officials at unveiling of new plane dedicated to Braves(CBS46 News)

According to officials, Delta TechOps, Ed Bastian and Atlanta Braves president Derek Shiller, team manager Brian Snitker, second baseman Ozzie Albies and the team mascot also attended the ceremony.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image from video that sparked mom's attack.
First from News 12: See video that sparked mom’s attack on day-care teacher
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta man arrested, charged with 3 drug charges
Rhett Riviere, 68.
Aiken County man charged with 2 counts of voyeurism
Demarcus Clark , 19.
Deputies arrest suspect in slaying of 16-year-old at Augusta motel
Matthew Bailey, 28.
Suspect sought in Birdie Drive shooting, Augusta’s 4th in 4 days

Latest News

White Sox, LHP Keuchel agree to $55M, 3-year deal
Indians trade two-time Cy Young winner Kluber to Rangers
Fire breaks out at under construction Texas Rangers park
Braves Non-Tender Three Players
Moustakas, Reds agree to $64 million, 4-year deal