Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Hotter highs and mostly dry for the rest of the week. Higher storm chances this weekend.
Above average highs through the weekend
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level ridge begins to develop over the Southeast today and Thursday. This will lead to lower storm chances and hot temperatures.

We saw a muggy and dry start early today with sunrise temps in the mid-70s. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 100-105 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph. An isolated afternoon storm is possible, but most of us should stay dry.

Morning lows Friday will be muggy in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs will be back to the mid-90s. An isolated storm is possible late in the day, but it’s looking bone dry for most of us. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the upper level ridge retreats from the region and a cold front will approach Saturday that will increase rain chances slightly Saturday and Sunday. The cold front will be just north of the region this weekend and continue the chance for scattered storms each afternoon for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

