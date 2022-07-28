Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Isolated to widely scattered storms Friday and Saturday. Staying hot with highs in mid-90s.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level ridge is over the region bringing the heat and low storm chances the next few days. An isolated afternoon/evening storm is possible, but most of us should stay dry. Temperatures are hot again today and will stay in the low 90s to upper 80s through sunset. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with muggy temperatures in the mid-70s.

Morning lows Friday will be muggy in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs will be back to the mid-90s. An isolated storm is possible late in the day, but it’s looking mostly dry for most of us. Winds will be out of the southwest between 7-12 mph.

Highs staying in the mid-90s through the weekend with isolated storm chances.
Highs staying in the mid-90s through the weekend with isolated storm chances.(WRDW)

Looking ahead to this weekend, the upper level ridge retreats from the region and a cold front will approach Saturday that will increase rain chances slightly. The cold front will be just north of the region Saturday and bring chance for scattered storms in the afternoon for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday.

The front nearby Saturday will retreat north on Sunday. This means storm chances look to be a little lower Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s and afternoon highs will be back in the mid-90s. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon.

The hot pattern holds steady in to next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Monday afternoon with only isolated storm chances. Highs will be in the mid-90s most afternoons next week.

