Columbia County BMX racing puts local riders in national spotlight

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bicycle Moto Cross, otherwise known as BMX racing and not to be confused with motocross racing, is a popular sport for kids.

We have a track right here in Columbia County. We caught up with the track operator about how you and the whole family can get involved.

“You’re lost in whatever you’re doing, and it’s the best feeling ever,” said Cannon Joyner.

This 16-year-old from Edgefield County constantly outraces riders in our area, and he’s nationally ranked.

“I have to keep working. I have to keep getting faster and keep working harder and harder so I can elevate myself and be that number one rider,” he said.

Joyner’s grateful because riders like him have a place to race.

Chris Pittman runs Blanchard Woods BMX. He says this place is for everyone, and he’s inviting you to try it for free.

“It’s a great thing because this is really somebody my age, older, and even two- and three-year-olds come out and race with us,” said Pittman.

It takes experience, and Pittman’s happy people can come here to get some.

“We have loaner bikes, so they can actually get a bike from us, a helmet from us, and come out here and try it out,” he said.

The track is located at Blanchard Woods Park in Columbia County. They practice on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Your first time is free.

“Believe me, any age can do it. If I can come out here and race on the track, and some of these younger ones can come out here and race on the track. I know everyone else can as well,” said Pittman.

