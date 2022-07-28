Augusta man arrested, charged with 3 drug charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and the CSRA Safe Streets Task Force for three drug-related charges.

On Wednesday, Marcell Antonio Blackwell, 48, was arrested on the 2000 block of Richmond Hill Road around 7:30 p.m.

He is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) with intent to distribute.

According to authorities, Blackwell is a suspected Blood Gang member.

Authorities say agents were able to seize approximately 7.5 pounds of marijuana, around 9.5 ounces of cocaine; 13 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine); four vehicles; three trailers; and $82,648.00.

According to the release, they anticipate additional charges, including both state and federal indictments.

