Aiken law enforcement agencies warn of phone scam impersonators

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies want to alert everyone about a phone scam circulating the area.

The sheriff’s office says it has been made aware by callers about a scam attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them that they have missed jury duty or have outstanding fines that need to be paid immediately because of a pending warrant.

The perpetrators are also making claims of being associated with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and any other governmental agency in order to solicit money from citizens in the county.

Law enforcement wants the public to understand that agencies do not collect fines or fees over the phone.

Citizens should be aware that if you have any outstanding fines, you should pay them to the appropriate Clerk of Court Office directly or by mail. And anyone who is identifying themselves as an officer or as a representative of a government agency over the phone with the intention to collect money should be reported.

Victims should request all contact information and contact numbers from the person who is calling.

You can report these scams to your local law enforcement:

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811

Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620

North Augusta Department of Public Safety at (803) 279-2121

Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC (888) 274-6372

