Aiken County man arrested, charged with 2 counts of voyeurism

Rhett Riviere, 68.
Rhett Riviere, 68.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested Rhett Riviere, 68, of Aiken, for two counts of voyeurism.

According to the warrant, Riviere knowingly recorded two women while they stayed in an Airbnb managed by Riviere.

MORE | Aiken man recorded minor female guest during stay, another lawsuit alleges

SLED agents were requested to investigate by the Aiken Department of Public Safety. On Thursday, Riviere was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

MORE | Hidden camera recorded female guests at Aiken Airbnb, lawsuit alleges

