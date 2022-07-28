Aiken County man arrested, charged with 2 counts of voyeurism

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested Rhett Riviere, 68, of Aiken, for two counts of voyeurism.

According to the warrant, Riviere knowingly recorded two women while they stayed in an Airbnb managed by Riviere.

SLED agents were requested to investigate by the Aiken Department of Public Safety. On Thursday, Riviere was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

