Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating body found in burned vehicle

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a burned vehicle.

Thursday morning, around 10 a.m., deputies were called to a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road, approximately one mile off Williston Road.

Upon their investigation, deputies located the burned remains of an individual inside the vehicle.

Due to the extent of the thermal injuries, the race or sex of the victim could not be immediately determined, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The victim will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry.

The coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office are continuing with the investigation.

