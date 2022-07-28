4 local officers inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four officers from local agencies were among this year’s group of inductees into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

14 officers were recognized by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, including three being historical inductees dating as far back as 1874s.

According to SCDPS, of the remaining officers inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame, seven died of complications from COVID-19, two died in collisions, one was struck and killed by a vehicle, and one died by vehicle assault.

Officer Charles Harvey Birt served with the Barnwell Police Department until December 24, 1971. Officer Birt passed away from a heart attack.

Officer Kevin Daniel Simmons served with the Aiken Department of Public Safety until August 15, 2021. Officer Dustin Michael Beasley served with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety until August 30, 2021. Officer Stephen Unique Jones served with the Barnwell Police Department until September 12, 2021. All three officers died from complications with COVID-19.

SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV says 2021 was a difficult time for the law enforcement community.

“The ceremony today recognizes each of those officers, along with several from many years ago, and allows us to come together with the families and the departments to remember and honor their service and contributions as they are formally and rightfully inducted into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame,” Woods said.

The ceremony brings the total number of South Carolina officers who are honored in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room to 418.

Watch the full ceremony below.

FULL PROGRAM

