16-year-old killed at Augusta hotel: What we know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re digging deeper into the murder of 16-year-old Kaymaya Greene at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road.

Right now 19-year-old Demarcus Clark is in jail charged with her murder.

We’ve talked with several of Greene’s friends, and they all say that she was funny and full of life. They’re heartbroken that something like this could happen.

“She was a good person. She had a good personality. She was fun, always laughing, always happen even when something was wrong with her she was always happy. She did go through a lot but she never let people what was going on. She always kept on a brave face,” said a friend of Greene.

Her friend tells us Greene has been in foster care before.

We’re waiting on the sheriff’s office to send us the incident report so we can start piecing together what exactly happened.

Here’s what we do know right now. Richmond County deputies responded to Economy Inn just after 6 am Wednesday morning.

The initial report sent to us by the sheriff’s office says Greene was shot in the leg one time. We received arrest warrants for Clark that state he shot her multiple times in the upper torso.

Greene was taken to the hospital where she later passed away.

We searched Greene’s name on our website and found a girl with the exact same spelling for her name and description. That girl was reported as a runaway in 2017, 2020, and 2021.

