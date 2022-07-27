Submit Photos/Videos
Troopers: 4 children dead in Alaska after teen shoots 3 siblings, self

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF/Gray News) - Alaska State Troopers announced four children were found dead at a home in Fairbanks.

A dispatch report obtained by KTVF states troopers received reports of shots fired at a home Tuesday evening.

When troopers arrived at the home, they found the four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a 15-year-old shot three of his siblings before shooting himself.

Troopers said three other children in the home were uninjured, and the parents weren’t home at the time of the shooting.

The bodies were transported to the state medical examiner’s office, and troopers notified the Alaska Office of Children’s Services.

