Three men charged with vandalizing Sandersville mural, other locations

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran announced three suspects were charged in connection to seven recent vandalism incidents in Sandersville.

Steven Alexander Macinsky III, 20, of Riddleville, is charged with three felony counts of interference with government property, one felony count of vandalism to a place of worship, and five misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass.

Robert Alton Windsor, 20, of Sandersville, is charged with two felony counts of interference with government property, one felony county of vandalism to a place of worship, and five misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass.

Randall Austin May, 19, of Sandersville, is charged with three felony counts of interference with government property and four counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass.

According to Cochran, seven locations were vandalized:

Springfield Church

Zeta Street

a Waffle House location

Pickle Barrell

a mural

Thiele Park

a crosswalk sign

Middle Circuit District Attorney Tripp Fitzner released a statement regarding the concerns concerning the possibility of the suspects receiving a hate crime charge.

“The Georgia Hate Crime Law is a sentencing enhancement. It is not a separate offense. The appropriate time to file for a sentencing enhancement is after an indictment but before arraignment. While I cannot comment on the facts of the case, once any filing is made with the clerk, the document will become a public record. However, we will review the charges as well as any possible sentencing enhancements at the appropriate time,” he said.

