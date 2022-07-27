Stranger Things actor brings comedy show to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Adam Murray had a smaller role when he appeared in Stranger Things season four.

He’s probably better known as the guy who wore a vintage South Aiken High School shirt on the screen.

He had never been to Aiken before, and the shirt choice was just a random selection from wardrobe.

Now he is a local celebrity. To give back to the community, he is planning a comedy event.

We caught up with him to see how a local school will benefit from the event.

“The turn of events to lead to this point is just bananas,” Murray says.

Murray can’t believe everything that’s happened just because he wore the shirt.

“I’ve never seen anything go this crazy over a wardrobe choice, that to me is the interesting part of it,” he says.

The vintage tee is now selling all over the country. In the Aiken area, his cameo has given him local celebrity status.

“Normally when I do standup comedy, I go to a comedy club, and they pay you to come to perform or whatnot. There’s no comedy club in Aiken, so I had to rent the theater, so it’s the first time I’ve paid to rent a theater,” he says.

Murray says since he announced it, there’s already been a lot of interest.

“In less than a week, half the tickets are already gone. So, I mean it’s just crazy. People are definitely excited about it,” Murray says.

Murray’s excited too, to have all this happen because of a shirt.

Murray says part of the proceeds will go to South Aiken High School. The show is coming up in about three weeks at the Aiken Community Theatre.

“I mean of all the things; you never think it’s going to be what T-shirt you wore that people are going to go crazy over,” he says.

