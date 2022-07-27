SLED investigating fatal fire in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a home fire in Saluda County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office, and Fire Services responded to a home on John J. Rushton Road for reports of a structure fire with entrapment.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they found a person inside the home. The coroner pronounced the person dead on scene.

The identity of the person has yet to be released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

