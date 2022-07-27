Submit Photos/Videos
SLED investigating fatal fire in Saluda County

House fire in Saluda County
House fire in Saluda County(Source: WIFR)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a home fire in Saluda County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Coroner’s Office, and Fire Services responded to a home on John J. Rushton Road for reports of a structure fire with entrapment.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they found a person inside the home. The coroner pronounced the person dead on scene.

The identity of the person has yet to be released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

1 dead in Economy Inn shooting, Augusta’s 3rd shooting in 3 days