Savannah port breaks cargo records amid import surge

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAVANNAH (AP) - The Port of Savannah saw record-breaking cargo volumes this past fiscal year amid a surge in imports and West Coast backlogs that prompted shippers to reroute goods to the East Coast.

The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday that its docks in Savannah handled nearly 5.8 million container units of imports and exports in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

That’s an increase of 8% from a year ago, when Savannah exceeded 5 million container units for the first time.

The executive director of Georgia’s ports said the growth has been “stunning.” Savannah is scrambling to keep up with demand, with roughly 40 ships waiting offshore Tuesday.

