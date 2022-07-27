Submit Photos/Videos
Pedestrian struck in hit and run in North Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck on a road in North Augusta Tuesday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 9:45 p.m. an unknown vehicle was traveling north on West Five Notch Road.

At the same time, a pedestrian was also traveling in the same direction and was struck by a vehicle near Heil Drive. The vehicle left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

There’s currently no description of the suspect involved at this time.

