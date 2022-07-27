Overturned vehicle blocks traffic on 13th and Telfair Street
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lanes are closed off on 13th Street in Augusta due to an overturned car blocking the roadway.
Richmond County dispatch says the accident happened around 12:57 p.m.
Lanes at the intersection of 13th Street and Telfair Street were closed, but are now open.
We are working to get information about any potential injuries.
