Overturned vehicle blocks traffic on 13th and Telfair Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lanes are closed off on 13th Street in Augusta due to an overturned car blocking the roadway.

Richmond County dispatch says the accident happened around 12:57 p.m.

Lanes at the intersection of 13th Street and Telfair Street were closed, but are now open.

We are working to get information about any potential injuries.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.