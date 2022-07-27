Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Overturned vehicle blocks traffic on 13th and Telfair Street

Crash on 13th Street and Telfair Street
Crash on 13th Street and Telfair Street(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lanes are closed off on 13th Street in Augusta due to an overturned car blocking the roadway.

Richmond County dispatch says the accident happened around 12:57 p.m.

Lanes at the intersection of 13th Street and Telfair Street were closed, but are now open.

We are working to get information about any potential injuries.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick McNeal.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours
Sondrea Johnson, 31.
Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop
Andre Greene
Orangeburg father arrested in slaying of 14-year-old son
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Aiken woman charged in Williston murder case
File folder generic
Can you help local deputies find these 4 missing teenagers?

Latest News

Morning Mix
Savannah River Ecology Lab and Nancy Carson Library partners for some reading and reptiles!
Morning Mix
Tony Turner talks important boat safety tips at Clarks Hill Marina!
Morning Mix
Janet Burditt, certified Zentangle teacher, shows us how this drawing method can relax you!
Morning Mix
All about menopause with Dr. Janis Coffin of AU Health!
Morning Mix
S.C. native Terence Young brings his music to the Amentum Center!