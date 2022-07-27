New evidence introduced against man at center of kidnapping, murder case for Pageland mother

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Emmanuel Bedford was back in court today for the third time this year.

Bedford has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of a South Carolina mother. 41-year-old Deidre Reid was reported missing from Pageland in September last year.

She was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte. Family members say Reid was taking Emmanuel Bedford, the father of her youngest child, to the bus station. They say he never got on the bus and Deidre’s body is still missing to this day. And today, the state shared new evidence that they hoped could strengthen the murder charge.

After months of waiting, prosecutors presented in court this morning the evidence they say they’ve been waiting for, which is that the pool of blood found inside Diedre Reid’s car is hers.

”The mindset of the last 10 months…it’s just been crazy,” says James Reid, Deidre’s brother.

For the third time this year, Deidre Reid’s family piled into the courtroom in support of their lost sister.

”Not knowing is what really kills us because she was here and now she’s not,” he says.

In court today, we heard Emmanuel Bedford advocate for himself for the first time since this happened, getting rid of his lawyer and even asking the judge if he could get bond.

”A bond. It would help me obtain a lawyer,” says Bedford.

The state says the potentially big blow to his case came when prosecutor Kernard Redmond announced the state finally got the DNA evidence it had been waiting for for months. The report confirms the blood in Reid’s car is hers.

”I was devastated. And I actually had to thank God. When you have to thank God for bad news, it’s sad,” says Reid.

That bad news though confirmed what this family knew all along—their sister was dead. Prosecutors say no one would have survived that amount of blood loss.

”Right now they’re working on getting her death certificates and everything,” he says.

But closure will not truly come unless this family can find a way to get Reid’s body.

”I just hope and pray that we can give her a proper burial. Especially for those three kids. This is a nightmare,” he says.

Also in court today, Bedford’s lawyer excused himself from his client. Bedford submitted complaints for both his attorney and the prosecutor building a case against him. Bedford spoke about being unhappy with his lawyer.

Bedford told the judge he felt his lawyer wasn’t doing what he asked and he didn’t like the way his case was being handled. The defendant even put in a complaint against the prosecutor for ignoring his efforts to speak directly with the prosecution and not showing him all the evidence the state’s gathered. The state gave all of the evidence over to his lawyer, which is apparently what it says it’s supposed to do. The judge advised Bedford it could be “detrimental” to talk to prosecutors himself.

The judge gave Bedford 30 days to find a new lawyer or get one appointed to him through the courts.

