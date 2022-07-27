Submit Photos/Videos
McMaster, Evette are SC’s 1st gov ticket to file for reelect

Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP...
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks as Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette looks on at a news conference at SCGOP headquarters in Columbia on March 16, 2022.(Mary Green)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette made history on Wednesday as the first gubernatorial ticket to file for reelection in South Carolina.

Evette signed her paperwork with state officials in Columbia.

As he sought his first full term in 2018, McMaster became the first governor to run on the same ticket as his pick for lieutenant governor. At the time, Evette was a political newcomer.

McMaster said he picked the Greenville businesswoman in part due to her “fresh eyes” when it came to governing, as well as her relationships with the business community.

In November, McMaster will face Democrat Joe Cunningham. The former one-term congressman has said he will announce his pick for a running mate next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

