Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Local experts give boating advice for the summer

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re heading out on the water this summer, make sure you’re staying safe.

We met up with the folks at Clarks Hill Marina and they have the best tips for staying safe on the boat.

It’s summer, and in the south, the heat is cranking, and the humidity is making it feel close to 100 degrees.

MORE | Augusta Canal Heritage Area offers free boat tours for teachers

One of the best places to get some relief is at the lake, but you must stay safe, especially if you’re taking out the boat. One of the easiest things to do is wear a life jacket.

“When you’re on a boat everyone needs to wear a life jacket,” says Tony Turner, Clarks Hill Marina.

Any life jacket will work, just make sure it properly fits and is meant for your weight.

When you’re underway, make sure you’re checking your surroundings, look out for other boaters, and always watch your speed, if you’re in a ‘no wake zone’ there should be no white water behind your boat.

MORE | Safe boating gets Ga. spotlight ahead of holiday weekend

“Pay attention to other boaters, of course, and always your ‘no wake zones’, they are marked with no wake on the signs, and make sure you’re not going too fast and just watch other boaters,” says Turner.

Something else to keep in mind is the weather.

With the weather changing fast, it’s always a good idea to download our first alert weather app. You can track the pop-up showers yourself, which is a great tool to have if you’re on the water.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick McNeal.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours
Sondrea Johnson, 31.
Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop
At least one person was injured in a shooting on Deans Bridge Road Wednesday morning.
16-year-old victim identified in deadly Economy Inn shooting
Andre Greene
Orangeburg father arrested in slaying of 14-year-old son
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Aiken woman charged in Williston murder case

Latest News

Former Augusta Commission Sammie Sias
Witnesses take stand on day 2 of the Sammie Sias trial
Witnesses take stand in day 2 of the Sammie Sias trial
Witnesses take stand in day 2 of the Sammie Sias trial
Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Columbia County School System holds emergency response training
Brickit app
What the Tech: New app creates LEGO sets by scanning pieces
Columbia County School System holds emergency response training
Columbia County School System holds emergency response training