Local experts give boating advice for the summer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re heading out on the water this summer, make sure you’re staying safe.

We met up with the folks at Clarks Hill Marina and they have the best tips for staying safe on the boat.

It’s summer, and in the south, the heat is cranking, and the humidity is making it feel close to 100 degrees.

One of the best places to get some relief is at the lake, but you must stay safe, especially if you’re taking out the boat. One of the easiest things to do is wear a life jacket.

“When you’re on a boat everyone needs to wear a life jacket,” says Tony Turner, Clarks Hill Marina.

Any life jacket will work, just make sure it properly fits and is meant for your weight.

When you’re underway, make sure you’re checking your surroundings, look out for other boaters, and always watch your speed, if you’re in a ‘no wake zone’ there should be no white water behind your boat.

“Pay attention to other boaters, of course, and always your ‘no wake zones’, they are marked with no wake on the signs, and make sure you’re not going too fast and just watch other boaters,” says Turner.

Something else to keep in mind is the weather.

With the weather changing fast, it’s always a good idea to download our first alert weather app. You can track the pop-up showers yourself, which is a great tool to have if you’re on the water.

