At least 1 injured in Economy Inn shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday morning, the third shooting Augusta has seen in the past three days.

Dispatch says deputies were sent to the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road just after 6 a.m. for a reported shooting with injuries. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Our News 12 crew on scene saw investigators going door to door, possibly trying to gather information from potential witnesses.

We're learning details of a shooting at Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Rd. (WRDW)

Continuous wave of crime...

This is the third shooting Augusta has seen in the past three days.

One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning , Richmond County sheriff’s deputies said. The shooting was reported at 10:43 a.m. at 2302 Wheeless Road, according to dispatchers.

Anthony Lee Flowers, 33, of the 2300 block of Wheeless Road, was shot at least one time and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick McNeal, 62, of Augusta, on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

The incident outside a liquor store was Augusta’s second shooting in 24 hours.

Then around 11:10 a.m. Monday, a man was shot at a sandwich shop on Columbia Nitrogen Road . His wife was arrested.

These latest shootings come amid an outbreak in shootings and other violent crimes that have claimed at least 24 lives since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.