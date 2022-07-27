Submit Photos/Videos
Knights have talented core, look to fill some holes

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -We are closing in on Friday Night Lights. Next week teams can officially start padded practice, and over at Evans they’re counting down the days.

Barrett Davis became Evans new commander last season, now entering year two, it’s all about keeping up to par.

“I’ve kind of set our standards for what we’re trying to accomplish and what we’re trying to do program wise. I think we’ve gotten better weight room wise, I think we’ve gotten better culture wise here and recruiting wise and just players developing relationships,” said Davis.

They loaded up on a few skippers too.

The program added 5 coaches this off-season, bringing their full staff to 13.

“We’re a great team. We’re all our guys are making me better. I’m making them better. We’re pushing each other out here every day in the weight room in the field. Our coaches are pushing us,” said sophomore Mason Short.

The Knights lost 22 seniors last season, now 22 step into their shoes. After graduating quarterback Kaleb Jackson, senior DJ Walton will take the reigns under center.

Walton filled in at receiver last year, now on the opposite end, he knows what to expect.

“It makes it a whole lot easier, because I know most of the spots they want to get to, I know how they want to run their routes and know how it’s supposed to be ran and where the ball supposed to be placed,” said Walton.

All hoping the work now, pays off in November. Last year, the Knights season ended in the Sweet Sixteen.

“This is kind of what it takes to get over that hump to try and get to a quarterfinal or semi final or, you know, even a state championship. We always kind of do that preparation. Plus practice is going to equal your performance and whatever you do,” said Davis.

Evans kicks off their season against North Augusta on Aug. 19.

