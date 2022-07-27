I-TEAM UPDATE: Judge says he’ll make decisions in the future about how case moves forward

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update on an I-Team investigation into allegations of fraud, forgery, and a cover-up at Augusta University.

Back in 2017, we uncovered claims the university lied to the federal government about how a research animal died.

Now, a whistleblower case is unfolding in court.

It sure looks like Augusta University wants to make this go away, but after five years and 200,000 documents, it’s slowly moving forward.

Three years ago, state lawyers tried to get the whole thing thrown out on a technicality and the judge said no.

Wednesday, they were in court arguing the case shouldn’t go before a jury. Judge Stone said he needed more time to make that decision. He says he’ll make his decision in 30 days.

“I didn’t want to go to jail,” says Dr. Jay Hegde, a researcher for AU. “So, I made the mistake of blowing the whistle. Look where it got me.”

AU likely doesn’t want you to hear.

Hegde was under oath for the hearing. “And nothing but the truth, so help me.”

Not in court, but in faculty grievance hearings.

It’s a public record, so it should have been available to anyone. Yet we had to get our lawyers involved to get a copy back in 2017.

Fast forward five years and AU lawyers have now enlisted the help of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to fight this in court.

The case centers around a research monkey, named Ovetchkin, who died in 2013 after a procedure.

“Until the animal woke up, I was there. I was the surgeon,” says Hedge.

According to the necropsy report or animal autopsy, Ovetchkin did not wake up, which is one of the reasons Hegde says he asked for the faculty hearing.

“This is basically rewritten to come up with a completely different account of what exactly happened,” he said.

So what happened? Depends on who you ask.

AU, then named Georgia Regents University, reported to the federal government Ovetchkin’s cause of death was “cardiopulmonary arrest,” citing repeated sedation because of a delay in the surgery.

In the lawsuit now playing out in court, Hegde alleges the monkey died from an apparent overdose of painkillers, which he told fellow faculty members could be a reason to cover this up.

“If the animal died of a drug overdose, it becomes it’s a reportable incident and would have to be reported to the federal regulators and the federal regulators, by rule, would have to post it on a public website. The animal rights activists would make a big fuss about that,” said Hegde.

They likely would have because they had just been to campus one month before and the month before that.

Wednesday’s hearing also centered around Ovetchkin’s brain.

In 2019, Hedge’s lawyer, Tanya Jeffords, asked the court to order forensic testing of Ovetchkin’s brain tissue AU sent to a lab in Massachusetts.

Since then, the original judge on the case retired and then COVID and COVID delayed, so all of this is coming three years later.

Back then, AU’s lawyers first said the tissue didn’t exist. Then they admitted they made a mistake, and it did exist, but they don’t want to test it.

Back in 2017, the I-Team first told you Hegde testified the tissue samples couldn’t belong to Ovetchkin because they were from a different kind of monkey.

“They don’t even belong to the species,” said Hegde.

With the photos attached to the necropsy report, Hegde testified those can’t be Ovetchkin’s either.

“The brain section that they say the necropsy’s based on doesn’t belong to the same monkey,” he says.

What happens in court with the monkey’s brain, can it be tested or not? They also asked if it can’t be tested, at least don’t let au destroy it. What was the outcome of that?

The state argues the request to test the tissue came after the discovery period closed, so it shouldn’t be allowed.

Lawyers also argue it’s been stored in chemicals, so it could be altered and there’s nothing left of Ovetchkin to compare it to. Hedge’s lawyer says that doesn’t matter. All he needs to prove is that the tissue doesn’t even belong to a monkey.

